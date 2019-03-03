Red Cross continues disaster relief in response to February tornadoes, flooding

COLUMBUS, MS (WLBT) - The American Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief since several rounds of heavy rain came through Mississippi starting on February 20, 2019. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornado touchdowns in Columbus and Burnsville. Flooding caused by the rainfall has many people displaced from their homes.
The Red Cross is conducting sheltering and feeding operations in as many as four counties. There have been nearly 70 registrants at the Red Cross shelter in Columbus. Lowndes County Board Supervisor Jeff Smith thanked the Red Cross for its presence.
“It is a blessing when people are being displaced and don’t have access to a warm meal. This will give people some comfort in knowing that people will have a place to sleep while they think their process for recovery,” said Smith.
Additionally, the Red Cross is distributing relief supplies such as hygiene items and household cleaning goods. Damage assessments are underway. Working closely with government and community partners, the Red Cross shares information about other resources available to help survivors regain from their loss.
All Red Cross assistance is free thanks to donations. Here’s an overview of the Red Cross service delivery as of March 3, 2019.
- Provided 3 shelters (one remains open)
- Served 2,889 meals and 1,757 snacks
- Supplied 180 cleanup kits and 112 comfort kits (hygiene kits)
- Made 156 health contacts
- Offered 3 spiritual care
- A total of 33 vehicles traveling impacted areas
