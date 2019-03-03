Rebels fall to Razorbacks in closing seconds

Ole Miss forced the Razorbacks to come up empty on their first three possessions, allowing the visitors to jump out to an early 8-2 lead. Behind six points from Daniel Gafford, including an elbow jumper at the 14:32 mark of the first half, Arkansas used a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game. However, the Rebels countered as Devontae Shuler took a steal all the way to the rack at the 12:40 mark. Blake Hinson made a smooth cut to the hoop shortly thereafter, and Terence Davis delivered the ball to the freshman. On the next possession, Terence Davis picked a pass at midcourt before finishing with an emphatic dunk. Davis followed with a three, and his own 7-0 run increased the cushion to eight, 21-13 at the 9:50 mark.