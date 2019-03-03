Rebel softball remains perfect at home with twin bill sweep

With just three outs standing between Ole Miss and the first home loss of the season, Autumn Gillespie got a rally started with a leadoff double to shallow right field. Kelsha Loftin came in to run, Kaylee Horton moved the runner over with a grounder and Taylor Watford reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners at the corners with one out. After Katelin Cooper came in to pinch run for Watford, a passed ball was issued, allowing the freshman to move up to second before Tate Whitley followed with a clutch RBI single to tie the game. With speed on the bases, head coach Mike Smith put the squeeze play on and Mikayla Allee got the job done, perfectly executing to score Cooper and give Ole Miss the walk-off win.