3 murdered inside Delta home; Winona man in custody

CARROLLTON, MS (WLBT) - 30-year-old Michael Martin Barnhill of Winona has been placed in a Carroll County jail in connection with a triple homicide which happened late Friday night.
According to WTVA, authorities received a call just before midnight that several people had been shot inside a house that was located on County Road 135 between Carrollton and Greenwood.
Of the three shooting victims, two died at the home and one died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released and a motive has not been given.
