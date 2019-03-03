Mississippi State wins top-10 showdown with Texas Tech in Frisco Classic

FRISCO, TX (WLBT) - A mist was ever-present at Dr Pepper Ballpark on Saturday (March 2) as the No. 9 Mississippi State baseball program toppled No. 8 Texas Tech, 4-2, in front of 7,527 fans to end day two at the Frisco Classic.
Freshman JT Ginn (3-0) picked up his third win in as many starts, throwing seven innings and allowing just two runs on three hits for Mississippi State (10-1). Ginn fanned eight Texas Tech (6-3) batters and walked just one.
The backend of the bullpen was sparking again, as junior Colby White threw a clean eighth inning with a pair of strikeouts and graduate student Cole Gordon closed out his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning that included two strikeouts and a flyout to right field.
The offense capitalized on three Red Raider errors, scoring an unearned run in a two-error second inning and another unearned tally in the fifth. State also executed well on offense in the fourth and eighth innings, using good two-out baserunning from sophomore Rowdey Jordan to score in the fourth and a pair of sacrifice hits in the eighth.
Sophomore Jordan Westburg extended his hitting streak to a career-long seven games, while moving his reached base streak to 11 in 2019. Senior Jake Mangum now has a hit in four-straight games, moving his career total to 291 in 206 games played. Jordan reached base three times – walk, via error and single – and scored two of MSU’s four runs.
Quotable
Head Coach Chris Lemonis
On how his team has played in Frisco
“I’ve like [the way we played]. We are on the road for the first time and playing some of the best teams in the country. I am very pleased [with the way we are playing]. I told them after the game that we could play a little better, but they compete. That is the one thing I have like since I arrived on campus with this group. I knew it coming in [to the season] that we had a very competitive group of guys.”
Freshman JT Ginn
On what was working for him tonight
“I was just trying to mix it up. They [Texas Tech] has a really good offense, so we knew we would have to mix it up. I was just trying to attack [their hitters] and let my defense work behind me.”
On if the weather impacted him
“Everyone was playing in [the same conditions]. It is a challenge and a grind, but you just have to go out and have that mindset [that it isn’t going to bother you]. You have to know that weather is going to affect things and mistakes are going to happen, but you have to fight through it. You just have to do what it takes to get that win and that is what we did tonight.”
Quick Hitters
Mississippi State
JT Ginn – Fanned eight batters in seven innings of work. Allowed two runs on three hits to pick up his third win of the season.
Rowdey Jordan – Reached base three times and scored twice. Walked and scored, reached via error to allow the third run of the game to score and singled.
‘Pen Closes the Door – The bullpen combo of Colby White and Cole Gordon closed the door with 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Each reliever struck out two batters in their one inning of work.
Texas Tech
Gabe Holt – Had a pair of hits and scored one run.
Ryan Keesee – Came on with a runner on second and one out in the sixth and got a caught stealing and a ground out to escape the frame.
Scoring Recap
Top Second
Elijah MacNamee got the inning started with a single and moved to second on a throwing error. After Justin Foscue popped out, Dustin Skelton chopped one to the shortstop that was misplayed and the ensuing throwing error allowed MacNamee to come around and score.
Mississippi State 1, Texas Tech 0
Bottom Second
Texas Tech tied it up in the bottom half of the second inning, as Dylan Neuse singled with one out and stole second base with two outs. A balk moved Neuse to third and he scored on a wild pitch.
Mississippi State 1, Texas Tech 1
Top Fourth
Two outs started the frame, before Rowdey Jordan walked. Gunner Halter followed with a single to right-center field, with Jordan running on the pitch. Jordan was waved home and scored easily, as the Texas Tech relay slipped on the wet turf.
Mississippi State 2, Texas Tech 1
Top Fifth
A pair of walks started the inning and Skelton reached on an infield single to load the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Rowdey Jordan put the ball in play and the Texas Tech shortstop committed the third error of the game to allow State’s third run of the game to score.
Mississippi State 3, Texas Tech 1
Bottom Sixth
A one-out single by Gabe Holt got the Tech offense started in the sixth. Holt then moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third on the final pitch of a walk to Easton Murrell. Josh Jung then hit a bouncer to shortstop and State got the force at second, but couldn’t complete the double play, allowing Tech’s second run of the night to score.
Mississippi State 3, Texas Tech 2
Top 8
Mississippi State added an insurance run in the eighth inning as Rowdey Jordan singled to start the frame and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Halter. A wild pitch during Jake Mangum’s at bat sent him to third and Mangum collected the RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Mississippi State 4, Texas Tech 2
Up Next
The final game of the Frisco Classic will start at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, March 3 with Mississippi State taking on Nebraska inside Dr Pepper Ballpark.
