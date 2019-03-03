Mississippi State Baseball’s Contest versus Nebraska Cancelled

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Frigid temperatures in Frisco, Texas has forced the cancelation of the final game of the Frisco Classic for the Mississippi State baseball program. The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Nebraska at 11 a.m., but chilly conditions forced the game to be canceled.
Mississippi State finished its stay at the Frisco Classic with a 2-0 record, beating Sam Houston State, 5-4 to open the event on Friday (March 1) and toppling No. 3 Texas Tech, 4-2, on Saturday (March 2) afternoon.
For the season, State owns a 10-1 record, its best start since beginning the 2015 campaign 13-0. As a team, Mississippi State is hitting .291 and averaging 8.1 runs per game. On the mound, MSU owns a 1.53 ERA with a 5.4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Another five-game week awaits Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs will begin the week against a top-15 opponent, as East Carolina heads to Starkville for a Tuesday, March 5 matchup. After hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday, March 6 (6:30 p.m.) at Dudy Noble Field, the Diamond Dawgs will welcome Maine for a three-game series in Starkville from March 8-10.
