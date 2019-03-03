Megan Brown scores 1,000th career point in win over UTSA

The Lady Eagles (17-11, 9-6) played well from the start, winning the tip and Shonte Hailes scoring the first bucket of the game. Southern Miss never trailed, and the Lady Eagles had 30 points in the paint. USM scored 31 points off UTSA's 22 turnovers. Both UTSA and Southern Miss had 40 rebounds. Three players scored in double-figures, with Megan Brown and Shonte Hailes both scoring 12 points. Megan Brown most notably hit her 1,000th point, now with 1,001 in her career. Brown joins the ranks of 26 other Lady Eagles in the 1,000 point club. The bench came to play, with 28 points coming off the bench. All but one player scored against the Roadrunners, with all players seeing playing time. Brown also led the team in rebounds with six. Hailes continued her assisting ways, finishing with five for the 15th time this season, and leading in assists for the 22nd time this season.