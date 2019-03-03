FIRST ALERT: Flooding, Severe Weather, COLD Temperatures ALL Issues Today!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Showers and storms will continue to increase in coverage over the course of the early morning hours! Those of us along and north of I-20 will stand the best chance of seeing heavy rain and thunder starting off our Sunday. Unfortunately, the heavy rain will be impacting areas that area already dealing with flooding... an additional 1-2" can be expected in our central and northern counties, so be on the lookout for flash flooding and note that it won't take much in the way of wind to knock trees down/power out!