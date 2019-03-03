FIRST ALERT: Flooding, Severe Weather, COLD Temperatures ALL Issues Today!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Showers and storms will continue to increase in coverage over the course of the early morning hours! Those of us along and north of I-20 will stand the best chance of seeing heavy rain and thunder starting off our Sunday. Unfortunately, the heavy rain will be impacting areas that area already dealing with flooding... an additional 1-2" can be expected in our central and northern counties, so be on the lookout for flash flooding and note that it won't take much in the way of wind to knock trees down/power out!
Just before the lunch hour, a line of showers and storms will try to materialize in our southern counties, where the best ingredients will be for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat, but hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out! Fortunately, the threat in our area will not stick around long as the front quickly pushes SE, bringing Alabama and Georgia the highest threat for severe storms today.
Behind our front comes the COLD temperatures! Even though some of us will only top out in the 40s/50s today, our southern counties will end up near 70 degrees before the cold front drops south. This will make dinnertime feels-like temperatures in the 30s feel pretty brutal! Anticipate upper teen and lower 20° wind chills by the Monday morning commute! Highs will then only reach the 40s... this trend will take us through most of the work week. Good news: Sunshine will return by Monday!
