More than 10 dead after tornadoes hit Lee County, AL

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - More than 10 people are dead after at least two tornadoes hit Lee County Sunday afternoon, according to the Lee County sheriff.
The sheriff didn’t give any details about the locations or circumstances of the deaths.
The Lee County coroner said he has requested assistance from the state mortuary response team.
According to family members on the scene, an 8-year-old girl in Beauregard is among the dead.
EMA officials said they are still assessing the damage and injuries in the Beauregard area and lots of first responders are on the scene. There is also damage reported on Lee Road 430.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, there is debris on Highway 431 in both directions before Interstate 85 in Smiths Station. The road is closed, and drivers should take an alternate route.
Smith Station Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 at 50 Lee Rd #430, Smiths Station, AL 36877 has been designated as the area for citizens affected by the storms to seek shelter.
Lee County Schools will be closed Monday due to the storms. This doesn’t include Opelika and Auburn, which have their own school districts.
At 4:00 p.m., approximately 10,400 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama as a result of severe weather. Damage reports include broken poles and downed wire as a result of fallen trees and limbs.
Where safe to do so, crews are actively involved in the power restoration process. Power has been restored to more than 3,500 customers within the past hour. At present, power outages are concentrated in the following areas:
- Lee County - 6,700 customers
- Bullock County - 2,300 customers
- Montgomery - 680 customers
- Greenville - 480 customers
- Tallassee - 120 customers
Fewer outages are widely scattered in Autauga, Chilton, Elmore, and Wilcox Counties.
