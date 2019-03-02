Woman wanted for trying to use stolen credit card at Walgreens

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that’s linked to a home burglary.
On December 19, 2018, deputies responded to a burglary in Copiah County just west of Hazlehurst on Highway 28.
Dozens of items were stolen including; televisions, jewelry and a jewelry box, some Craftsman and Ryobi tools such as drills, saws, some credit cards, identification cards, etc.
On December 29, 2018, the victim’s stolen credit card was used at the Walgreens in Jackson, MS. Video from Walgreens shows a white female entering the store who tried to use the victim credit card.
Anyone with information or can identify the female in the video to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.
