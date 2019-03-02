Two sentenced to prison for marijuana conspiracy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two men were sentenced Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana.
DEA seized approximately 262 pounds of marijuana from 44-year-old Kendrick Applewhite, of Bassfield, and 32-year-old Steven Davison, of Houston, Texas, at the Pilot Travel Center in Jackson on March 24, 2013. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Kevin Lawrence ordered the marijuana and coordinated the pickup of it with Applewhite and Davidson.
The three were indicted on December 13, 2017.
Davison and Applewhite pleaded guilty to conspiracy on September 20, 2018.
Davidson was sentenced Friday to 100 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500. Applewhite was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500.
Lawrence was found guilty on October 4, 2018, after a four-day trial, of conspiring to possess, and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, and using a communication facility to commit the offense. He will be sentenced at a later date.
This case was investigated by the DEA Jackson District Office, DEA Gulf Coast HIDTA and the Jackson Police Department.
