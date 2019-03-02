Red Cross providing training for volunteers to help in disasters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Red Cross volunteers are still in Columbus helping tornado victims and asking others to participate in training.
About 100 Red Cross workers are assisting with recovery efforts from tornadoes and flooding. They are also training people to help provide disaster relief.
Saturday from 10 a-m to 4 p-m at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus those interested in responding to communities are urged to attend.
The Red Cross training will focus on bulk distribution of emergency supplies, sheltering and feeding.
One woman was killed and 11 injured in the EF-3 tornado last weekend. A 77 year old man died Wednesday when he fell 12 feet from a building in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.