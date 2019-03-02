Rebel arms fuel game 1 win over long beach state

Junior Houston Roth was first out of the bullpen in relief of Ethridge, and was able to work two innings before Miller’s entry. The Dirtbags found marginal success off the arm of Roth, and scored their only two runs of the game in his first inning of work, the top of the fourth. Long Beach used three hits, two of them doubles, to send two to the plate, but Roth was able to work out of the jam and limit the damage with a strikeout.