Mississippi College School of Nursing to begin offering master’s program

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi College has announced that it will soon offer a master’s program in nursing, with graduate students enrolling as early as late August 2019.
“I’m thanking everyone who has helped us on this journey and prayed with us for this vital part of our nursing program,” said MC School of Nursing Dean Kimberly Sharp. “We are very excited for the opportunities that graduate level programming affords the MC School of Nursing.”
The state College Board green-lit the Mississippi College nursing officials to proceed with the program at a meeting in late February.
The number of nursing undergrads at MC has grown from 367 in 2014, to 524 in 2018.
Nursing students at the private Baptist college have a pass rate of 94 percent on their standardized tests to enter the profession.
In a statement, the college said that the MSL-CNL degree has to undergo a process to gain national accreditation, which could take several years.
