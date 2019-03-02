Man arrested in armed robbery at Subway

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - JPD has made an arrested in a robbery of a local restaurant. 20-year-old Eric Williams is now behind bars charged with business robbery.
It happened is early January at the Lynch Street location.
Williams and another person entered the business, held up the store at gunpoint and got away with a cash register.
The pair were caught on surveillance video. It’s unclear if the other person involved has been arrested.
This is a developing story, we will update when more information is available.
