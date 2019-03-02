JPD: Woman shoots at dog, injures neighbor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Around 8 o’clock Saturday morning, Jackson police were called to Southbrook Drive for a shooting.
Police say a woman fired several shots at a dog attacking her, but her neighbor was injured from the gunfire.
“One of the bullets striked him in the right leg and came out through his left hand,” said William Haralson.
Haralson’s 19-year-old son was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
Haralson says their dog got out from the backyard and went over to his neighbor’s home. As his son tried to get the dog, Haralson says the woman continued shooting.
He claims the dog was not attacking the woman.
“She knows him very well. Looks like to me she would have stopped shooting. I don’t see why it took four or five rounds,” said Haralson.
The woman was taken into custody for questioning. Jackson police say the shooting was accidental and no charges will be filed.
Animal control now has the family’s dog, which could be returned next week.
“I just feel like it went overboard,” said Haralson.
