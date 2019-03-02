Golden Eagles make history at New Orleans Invitational

COVINGTON, LA (WLBT) - For the first time in program history, the Southern Miss beach volleyball team recorded its first-ever win. On Friday afternoon at the New Orleans Invitational, the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 CCSA) swept Huntingdon at the Digs Volleyball Complex. In the afternoon flight, New Orleans got the best of Southern Miss in a five-game thriller.
Match 1 (5-0 Southern Miss)
Olivia Hepworth and Breleigh Favre got things rolling for the Golden Eagles at the No. 4 pairing after sweeping Amy Tyma and Lexie DeVuyst, 21-16, 21-14. Madison Lawler and Jessica Austin followed with a 24-22, 21-16 sweep of their own over Alexis Creasman and April Reese. In the exhibition match on court six, Chloe Klusman and Kinsley Hanback dominated Bailie Cross and MaCayla Clements, 21-12, 21-6.
Up 2-0, Kylie Grandy and Lindsey Legg secured Southern Miss' first-ever win with a 21-8, 21-5 beatdown on court one. Piper Matsumoto and Kellie Garraway added another win on court three with a 21-14, 21-11 sweep over Shelby McAllister and Kaitlyn Carter. Abbey Wilson and Cyan Blackdeer wrapped up history with a 21-18, 21-9 victory over Nichole LeFevre and Addison Genard on court two.
Match 2 (3-2 New Orleans)
The Golden Eagles dropped a 3-2 thriller to New Orleans in the afternoon match at the Digs Volleyball Complex. Wilson and Blackdeer secured their third win of the season with a 21-16, 21-19 win over Blessing Dunn and Victoria Corcoran on court two. Matsumoto and Garraway were the only other pair to come out victorious, knocking off Ally Carr and Brianna Vega via a 21-18, 21-15 score.
Klusman and Hanback won another exhibition match, 24-22, 21-15, against Ehize Omaghibo and Raegan Rozas. Legg and Grandy fell victim of a Privateer sweep on court one, 22-10, 21-15. The end of the Golden Eagle lineup provided fireworks in three-set matches at the No. 4 and No. 5 pairings. Hepworth and Favre went the distance on court four, dropping the final set by just two points. All three sets on court four were decided by three points or fewer. A similar result arose on court five after Lindsey Smith and Austin couldn't capitalize on their first-set win. The pair dropped the third set by three points, then dropped the second set by two points.
Results vs. Huntingdon
Court 1: Kylie Grandy/Lindsey Legg (USM) def. Halee Hatcher/Cheyenne Scarbrough (HC) 21-8, 21-5
Court 2: Abbey Wilson/Cyan Blackdeer (USM) def. Nichole LeFevre/Addison Genard (HC) 21-18, 21-9
Court 3: Piper Matsumoto/Kellie Garraway (USM) def. Shelby McAllister/Kaitlyn Carter (HC) 21-14, 21-11
Court 4: Olivia Hepworth/Breleigh Favre (USM) def. Amy Tyma/Lexie DeVuyst (HC) 21-16, 21-14
Court 5: Madison Lawler/Jessica Austin (USM) def. Alexis Creasman/April Reese (HC) 24-22, 21-16
Court 6 (Exh.) Chloe Klusman/Kinsley Hanback (USM) def. Bailie Cross/MaCayla Clements (HC) 21-12, 21-6
Results vs. New Orleans
Court 1: Rachel Kuhn/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) def. Kylie Grandy/Lindsey Legg (USM) 22-20, 21-15
Court 2: Abbey Wilson/Cyan Blackdeer (USM) def. Blessing Dunn/Victoria Corcoran (UNO) 21-16, 21-19
Court 3: Piper Matsumoto/Kellie Garraway (USM) def. Ally Carr/Brianna Vega (UNO) 21-18, 21-15
Court 4: Madison Miller/Rhyan Rand (UNO) def. Olivia Hepworth/Breleigh Favre (USM) 18-21, 21-19, 17-15
Court 5: Maxine Walsh/Alexa Spartz (UNO) def. Lindsey Smith/Jessica Austin (USM) 20-22, 21-18, 18-16
Court 6 (Exh.): Kinsley Hanback/Chloe Klusman (USM) def. Ehize Omoghibo/Raegan Rozas (UNO) 24-22, 21-15
