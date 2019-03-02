Golden Eagles make history at New Orleans Invitational

Klusman and Hanback won another exhibition match, 24-22, 21-15, against Ehize Omaghibo and Raegan Rozas. Legg and Grandy fell victim of a Privateer sweep on court one, 22-10, 21-15. The end of the Golden Eagle lineup provided fireworks in three-set matches at the No. 4 and No. 5 pairings. Hepworth and Favre went the distance on court four, dropping the final set by just two points. All three sets on court four were decided by three points or fewer. A similar result arose on court five after Lindsey Smith and Austin couldn't capitalize on their first-set win. The pair dropped the third set by three points, then dropped the second set by two points.