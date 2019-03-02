FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Sunday

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Light showers are making their way across the area this morning! These spotty shower and mist chances will continue up until around 9am... eventually mostly cloudy and mostly dry conditions will take over for the rest of our Saturday. Temperatures are starting off near 50 degrees in the metro, but in the 40s to the north and upper 50s to the south of the Jackson area. We'll see a range of high temperatures by the afternoon hours, anywhere from the upper 50s to the upper 60s depending on location!
Sunday is an Alert Day for the threat of severe weather... we’ll have the opportunity to see storms early Sunday morning, primarily along and north of I-20, but the better time frame for severe storms will be around lunch and into the early evening hours. A cold front will be pushing SE through the state for the end of our weekend, bringing with it the possibility for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding will also be concern given how much rain we’ve already seen over the past couple of weeks. Make sure your notifications are turned on so that you can be aware of any potential severe threat in your area!
Winter returns by Monday morning! We’ll go from near 70 degree highs tomorrow afternoon, to waking up in the low 30s on Monday... feeling like the 20s! High will then only reach the 40s for several days. Don’t put away your winter gear just yet! Fortunately, dry conditions will couple our winter-like temperatures for most of the upcoming work week.
