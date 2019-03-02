FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Sunday is an Alert Day for the threat of severe weather... we’ll have the opportunity to see storms early Sunday morning, primarily along and north of I-20, but the better time frame for severe storms will be around lunch and into the early evening hours. A cold front will be pushing SE through the state for the end of our weekend, bringing with it the possibility for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding will also be concern given how much rain we’ve already seen over the past couple of weeks. Make sure your notifications are turned on so that you can be aware of any potential severe threat in your area!