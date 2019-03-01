VIDEO: Teen jumps out interrogation room window, makes a run for it

ROCK COUNTY, WI (WMTV/CNN) – Officials released a video this week of a 17-year-old jumping out of a second story window at a sheriff’s office.
Quantrell Schwartzlow pacing in the interview room at the Rock County Sheriff's Office back in October 2018.
Surveillance video shows Schwartzlow open the window and jump out.
He fell 12 to 16 feet, but he was on his feet and running on a mad dash to freedom, handcuffs and all.
He was found several hours later at a friend’s home and arrested again.
After the escape, the sheriff's office installed metal grates on the windows to prevent someone else from doing the same thing.
Although the incident occurred last October, deputies said concerns about something like this happening have come up before.
Schwartzlow was arrested in October for child pornography and sexual assault.
He pleaded not guilty in December 2018 to two felonies, escape-criminal arrest, and strangulation and suffocation.
Copyright 2019 WMTV via CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.