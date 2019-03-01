Two men shot in south Jackson parking lot

By Morgan Howard | March 1, 2019 at 8:12 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 9:22 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two men were shot in south Jackson on Raymond Road just after 7:00 a.m.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with Jackson police, the incident stemmed from a fight between the two men in the parking lot.

Based on surveillance video, a fight happened between the men and other individuals intervened and one of the men produced a handgun.

Two men were injured and transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, and the second victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

All of the people involved in this incident are believed to be acquaintances.

The suspect drove away in a tan or gray car. Jackson police say they know his identity but it is not yet being released.

