Two men shot in south Jackson parking lot

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two men were shot in south Jackson on Raymond Road just after 7:00 a.m.
According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with Jackson police, the incident stemmed from a fight between the two men in the parking lot.
Based on surveillance video, a fight happened between the men and other individuals intervened and one of the men produced a handgun.
Two men were injured and transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, and the second victim’s injury is non-life threatening.
All of the people involved in this incident are believed to be acquaintances.
The suspect drove away in a tan or gray car. Jackson police say they know his identity but it is not yet being released.
