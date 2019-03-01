Two arrested in Simpson County home burglary, deputies search for driver

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a homeowner walked in on the men burglarizing her home. It happened on Heed Nealy Road on Thursday.
The homeowner found that the front door had been kicked open and burglars were in the process of taking things from the home. A white Honda with Georgia license plates was parked in the yard with a white female driving.
One man ran out of the back door, and another ran down a power line and into the woods behind the home.
Later that evening, deputies arrested one of the suspects on Jupiter Road.
Another resident on Heed Neely road reported their car stolen. Richland Police spotted the car and took the second suspect into custody.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the female driver. The trio are suspects in at least one other house burglary in Simpson County.
