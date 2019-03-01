Trump associate Felix Sater will testify in public, Adam Schiff announces

Trump associate Felix Sater will testify in public, Adam Schiff announces
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, of Calif., accompanied by fellow Democratic members of the committee, talks with the media after hearing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, testify before a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
February 28, 2019 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:33 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Felix Sater will appear at a public hearing March 14 to testify about President Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Russia.

Sater, a Russia-born executive who had worked for the Trump Organization, is a figure in probes into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He's an associate of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, who testified in private before Schiff's panel Thursday.

Sater worked with Cohen on the Trump Tower deal in Moscow that was later abandoned.

Schiff cautioned that Sater's hearing is not likely to be the spectacle that Cohen's public hearing was a day earlier, when Trump's former "fixer" testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen is heading to prison in May.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.