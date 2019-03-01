Stranger gifts suit to community volunteer who was homeless for 26 years

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - David Wommack, known as ‘Twin’, has not had an easy life.
He went to prison four times when he was young, growing up in Crystal Springs. Twin lived his life on the streets, addicted to cocaine and beer for 26 years, living under bridges and overpasses and dumpster diving just to eat and survive.
Twin received help and support from Jackson Street Ministries during his time living on the streets. Jackson Street Ministries is “a group of individuals who are dedicated to sharing the grace of God to the disenfranchised and homeless of Jackson, MS.” The organization meets at the First Baptist Church parking lot on the corner of Mississippi and North Street downtown every Wednesday night. They then hand out donations and sack lunches to the homeless community in the city.
In 2007, Twin was injured by a hit-and-run driver, which caused him to lose his right leg. He now has a titanium prosthetic leg, paid for by a Mississippi program for victims of violent crimes.
Around 2014, he was hit by the driver of an 18-wheeler who was trying to give him money. Twin spent a year in the hospital recovering.
Twin is now off the streets and shares a home with his wife in Jackson. He has turned his life around and now gives back to the community by helping other people who are homeless.
Kelli Irby, volunteer with the ministry said that Twin goes out with Jackson Street Ministry every Wednesday to give food to homeless people, and hands out “his story of how God used extreme measures to get him off the streets and redeem his life.” Twin prints off his story to share with others to encourage them and give them hope.
Twin’s baby brother was recently found dead in an abandoned building in Hazlehurst. Twin wanted to attend the funeral but didn’t have a suit, so the ministry reached out on social media to see if anyone could help.
Members of the community responded offering to get Twin a suit.
A man named Chip Ledbetter from Clinton immediately offered to give Twin a suit and shoes to wear to the family funeral.
Irby said, “Now Twin can go to his baby brother’s funeral in style and feel like he belongs. This happens all the time with the needs that are posted for our homeless friends. Someone is always willing to help someone in need. I can tell you that it is generally not a person that is wealthy that makes the offer.”
