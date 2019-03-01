State of Emergency declared in Crystal Springs after homes damaged in storm

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS (WLBT) - The National Weather Service says that straight line winds were the cause of storm damage in Crystal Springs Wednesday night.
Residents have begun cleaning up toppled trees and branches and assessing the impact from the storm.
￼Calvin Jenkins’ home was destroyed during the storm. He stares in disbelief as a giant tree lies where he usually lays his head at night.
Luckily, he was out when the storm hit Wednesday He came home to find his home in shambles.
Calvin Jenkins said, “it destroyed my bedroom, my den is leaking water it fell on that. My kitchen is leaking, I just really can’t stay in it. “
Jenkins has lived in the home for 13 years. In tough financial times he let his insurance lapse.
Across town on Church Street, chainsaws were buzzing as residents dig out from toppled pine trees.
Linemen were also busy restoring power to the street that was left in the dark overnight.
8-year-old Mattie Lee who hunkered down in a hallway during the peak of the storm said, “it went boom! Boom! Boom!”
Another home on Bennett Street was also destroyed after a tree toppled by high winds sliced through it.
Another bedroom smashed under heavy limbs.
The residents stepped out just as the storm hit.
Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland has declared a state emergency. This will allow city resources to aid in helping residents clean up damage.
