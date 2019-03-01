Severe Storm threat for Sunday & Winter returns Monday

(WLBT) - A strong cold front will move across Mississippi during the day Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop.
Most of the storm activity should be close to the front itself, which means the rough weather shouldn’t last long. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. The highest likelihood remains with damaging winds and brief heavy rain. Some hail is possible as well. Most of the weather threat will end Sunday evening.
Thereafter, expect a shock to the system as arctic cold moves in Monday. Temperatures will hover near freezing Monday morning and sit in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Daytime highs will only reach the 40s. It also looks to be dry. Keep in mind, the average high next week is typically in the middle 60s. Warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.
