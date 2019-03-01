Rebels drop late heart-breaker at Alabama, 46-43

A defensive tug-of-war encapsulated the final minute of play, as the Rebels were still in it in the closing seconds of the game. Down 46-43 with less than 20 seconds to play, the Rebel defense swarmed on a loose ball, with La’Karis Salter (two points, nine rebounds) coming up on the positive end of a jump ball for the steal to give Ole Miss possession with 17.6 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Ole Miss drew up a play for Sessom to tie the game with a three, but the ball hit the back iron. The Rebels fouled Alabama’s Cierra Johnson (14 points, 14 rebounds), who missed both of her attempts.