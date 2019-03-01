Ovarian cancer claims tireless advocate Lori Newcomb

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ovarian cancer has claimed the life of a Jackson woman who devoted much of her time to cancer awareness and prevention.
Lori Newcomb was co-founder of Newk’s Cares, an awareness movement that has raised over a million dollars for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance over the past five years. She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 2013.
She was also the force behind the annual “Ovarian Cycle” fundraising event, during which participants would raise money by riding stationary bicycles.
Newcomb’s husband, Chris, is CEO and founder of Newk’s Eatery. They promoted her advocacy efforts through teal-colored straws and cups at the restaurant chain during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month each September.
Newcomb appeared on WLBT from time to time to tell other women what they should look out for and how they might prevent the disease.
The Newk’s Cares website says Newcomb died Thursday, February 28. It is encouraging people to share stories and memories about her using the #TealForLori hashtag.
