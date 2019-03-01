Holmes Co. school board approves bond vote, includes $5,000 pay raise for teachers

HOLMES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Holmes County Consolidated School District’s Board of Education has unanimously voted to approve a bond referendum vote.
The referendum would include a $5,000 pay raise for teachers and a new state-of-the-art school. The pay raise would make the district’s teacher pay the highest in the state.
District leaders presented the Board a comprehensive proposal during a work session. After careful consideration, the BOE gave Superintendent Dr. James L. Henderson’s recommendation the go-ahead to seek a bond.
“Our children are striving to be high achievers but to inspire them to greatness, they need more highly qualified and certified teachers and first-class, technologically-equipped facilities," said Henderson. “For less than a $100 increase in annual taxes for most homeowners, both of these can happen.”
He pointed out that 55 straight-A high school students were recently inducted into the school’s first chapter of the National Honor Society. HCCSD students are successful at state Science and Reading fairs, enrolling in Advanced Placement Physics, and more. "Just this week, our Doretha Draine Wiley Fine Arts Academy's Holmes County Central High School Marching Band gave a stellar performance of the national anthem at the Pelicans vs. 76ers basketball game in the Crescent City," he added.
Henderson said he believes that the citizens of Holmes County are ready to pass a bond referendum for the future educational success of their children. "Parents and grandparents want to see better opportunities for these talented, bright and goal-oriented scholars. Most importantly, the students want it for themselves. They tell me this every week," he said.
Henderson stressed that the district wants the citizens to view this minimal increase in taxes as an investment in positively transforming the district’s report card and improving their children’s future.
