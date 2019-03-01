Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced to five years in prison for excessive force

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A former Mississippi Department of Corrections officer was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, for violating the civil rights of an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Twenty-seven-year-old Reginald Laterry Brown pleaded guilty on November 16, 2018, to assaulting the victim, identified as L.H., by kicking him, stomping him and punching him.
Brown’s assault resulted in bodily injury to L.H. and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.
At the time of the incident, Brown was working as a corrections officer at CMCF in Rankin County, Mississippi.
“A correctional officer who inflicts cruel and unusual punishment on an inmate in his custody betrays the trust placed in those who hold positions of power and authority,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of every person and holding officers who break the law accountable.”
“When correctional officers fail to uphold their oath of office and the rights of those they are sworn to protect, it undermines the criminal justice system as a whole,” said Christopher Freeze, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi. “This sentencing should send a clear message that the FBI takes these allegations seriously, and that civil rights investigations remain a top priority for the FBI.”
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi Field Office.
