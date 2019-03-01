First Alert Forecast: finicky front Friday; stark changes ahead

FRIDAY: The stalled front to the north of the area will waver a bit farther south for Friday; splitting the region with highs in the 50s and 60s north; in the 60s and 70s south of the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers to return by the afternoon; shower and storm chances increase overnight with lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Shower and storm chances will begin to increase through Saturday and Sunday as a strong storm system moves into the region, ushering in a much colder air mass by early next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. By the overnight period, our main system will start kicking up rain coverage; leading up to the passage of the cold front Sunday afternoon. A few of the storms that develop in this time could be strong to severe; wind and hail being the primary risk, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. 60s and 70s will quickly turn toward 30s by early Monday morning behind the front.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The cold front will usher in cold air that would be more reminiscent of the first week of January; not the first week of March. Highs early in the week will be in the 40s. A weak disturbance may kick off a few flurries overnight Monday into Tuesday. The majority of the week, outside of the colder air, will be benign. Temperatures will gradually moderate through the end of the week, leading up to a chance for rain by next Friday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.