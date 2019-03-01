First Alert Forecast: finicky front Friday; stark changes ahead

WEEKEND PLANNER: Shower and storm chances will begin to increase through Saturday and Sunday as a strong storm system moves into the region, ushering in a much colder air mass by early next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. By the overnight period, our main system will start kicking up rain coverage; leading up to the passage of the cold front Sunday afternoon. A few of the storms that develop in this time could be strong to severe; wind and hail being the primary risk, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. 60s and 70s will quickly turn toward 30s by early Monday morning behind the front.