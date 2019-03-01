Fake Little Caesars coupon could download virus onto your phone

Author: Samantha Kubota
Pizza chain Little Caesars is warning customers there is a fake coupon that could damage their computers or phones.
The fake coupon states: “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.”
Little Caesars said in a Facebook post they are “are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue.”
According to the post, if users click through to the coupon, it may download a virus on their computer or device.
