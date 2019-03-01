Man’s body found under bridge on Owens Road in Terry

TERRY, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators have been on scene at Owens Road, near Springridge Road, in Terry, where a man’s body was found under a bridge.
According to Hinds County Sheriff Major Peter Luke, a passerby notified the sheriff’s department of the body around noon Friday.
Jackson police investigators were called to the location to determine if the body was of a missing person from Jackson.
The name of the deceased is not being released until a positive identification can be made.
Major Pete Luke said it is unclear whether the man died at the scene or somewhere else.
Hinds County Officials are working with the Jackson Police Department and the coroners office in this case.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.