WANTED: McComb police searching for man accused of stealing car with two-year-old inside

MCCOMB, MS (WLBT) - McComb police are on the lookout for a man after he drove away with a woman’s two-year-old child son and stole cash from her purse.
It happened Saturday, Feb. 23rd, when the woman went to test drive a car she wanted to buy. She brought Eric Lenoir to go with her to help inspect the car. They had only known each other a few months.
During the drive, they stopped at a gas station to fill up the tank. Lenoir asked the woman to drive the car. She said yes but before she could get inside, Lenoir took off with her purse and two-year-old son in the back seat.
Officers responded and put out a BOLO for the car and child.
The car was found moments later at a Summit apartment complex after an officer spotted the car with the child still inside. Witnesses say they saw Lenoir and another man run away from the scene.
The young boy was returned to his mother unharmed. Money that was meant to pay for the car was missing from the woman’s purse.
Warrants for Kidnapping and Grand Larceny have been issued for Lenoir. He is currently considered wanted.
