Vic Schaefer Selected as Late-Season Coach of the Year candidate

The Bulldogs lost Chloe Bibby, who was third in the SEC in three-point field goal percentage and averaged 11.9 points, early in conference play, and replaced her with its fifth new starter of the year. Of the six players to start a game for MSU this season, only All-American Teaira McCowan had started for Schaefer before this season. Two of those starters, Anriel Howard and Andra Espinoza-Hunter, are in their first year in the program.