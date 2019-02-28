Suspect in attempted robbery shot during struggle with homeowner

By Mary Grace Eppes | February 28, 2019 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:39 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are on scene of a shooting after a gun went off during a struggle between a homeowner and an attempted robber.

Officers responded to a home on Floyd Street just after 8:30 am. A suspect attempted to rob the homeowner, which resulted in a struggle and the firearm discharged striking the suspect before he fled the scene.

The 23 year-old suspect was located a few blocks away and taken into custody. He was transported to an area hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot injury and his charges are pending.

The 41 year-old victim suffered no injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

