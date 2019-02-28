From State to the NFL Combine: Eight Bulldogs ready for Indianapolis

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - A Mississippi State record eight Bulldogs will take their talents to Indianapolis this week for the biggest job interview of their lives with hundreds of NFL scouts, executives and coaches at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
Players began arriving Tuesday, February 26, and the event will run through Monday, March 4. On-field workouts will start Friday, March 1 and end Monday, March 4.
State’s eight NFL Combine participants include: safety Johnathan Abram, offensive guard Deion Calhoun, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, defensive end Gerri Green, center Elgton Jenkins, safety Mark McLaurin, cornerback Jamal Peters and defensive end Montez Sweat.
The week-long event at Lucas Oil Stadium features the best college prospects from across the country and has four components – an on-field workout, medical testing, player interviews and psychological testing.
How To Watch
The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine features the most coverage of any Combine ever, with NFL Network and NFL.com providing live coverage of on-field drills Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4, and ABC broadcasting two hours of live coverage of quarterback and wide receiver drills on Saturday, March 2 at noon CT. Coverage of workouts begins at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, Sunday and Monday, and 9 a.m. CT on Saturday on NFL Network and NFL.com.
The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine will be streamed digitally everywhere NFL Network is streamed, including through the NFL app and at NFL.com/combine/live.
2019 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule (Click Here For PDF)
Tuesday, February 26
- Running Backs, Offensive Linemen (Elgton Jenkins, Deion Calhoun), Special Teams and Kickers – Arrive and check in at Indianapolis, medical pre-exam, x-rays, orientation and interviews
Wednesday, February 27
- Quarterbacks (Nick Fitzgerald), Wide Receivers and Tight ends – Arrive and check in at Indianapolis, medical pre-exam, x-rays, orientation and interviews
- Running Backs, Offensive Linemen (Elgton Jenkins, Deion Calhoun), Special Teams and Kickers – Medical examinations, measurements, overflow testing and interviews
- Head coaches and general managers have press conferences
Thursday, February 28
- Defensive Linemen (Gerri Green, Montez Sweat) and Linebackers – Arrive and check in at Indianapolis, medical pre-exam, x-rays, orientation and interviews
- Quarterbacks (Nick Fitzgerald), Wide Receivers and Tight Ends – Medical examinations, measurements, overflow testing and interviews
- Running Backs, Offensive Linemen (Elgton Jenkins, Deion Calhoun), Special Teams and Kickers – Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, bench press, media, special teams and kickers workout
- Head coaches and general managers have press conferences
Friday, March 1
- 8 a.m. CT – Running Backs and Offensive Linemen (Elgton Jenkins, Deion Calhoun) – Participate in on-field drills
- Defensive Backs (Johnathan Abram, Mark McLaurin, Jamal Peters) – Arrive and check in at Indianapolis, medical pre-exam, x-rays, orientation and interviews
- Quarterbacks (Nick Fitzgerald), Wide Receivers and Tight Ends – Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, bench press, media, special teams and kickers workout
- Defensive Linemen (Gerri Green, Montez Sweat) and Linebackers – Medical examinations, measurements, overflow testing and interviews
Saturday, March 2
- 9 a.m. CT – Quarterbacks (Nick Fitzgerald), Wide Receivers and Tight Ends – Participate in on-field drills
- Defensive Linemen (Gerri Green, Montez Sweat) and Linebackers – Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, bench press, media, special teams and kickers workout
- Defensive Backs (Johnathan Abram, Mark McLaurin, Jamal Peters) – Medical examinations, measurements, overflow testing and interviews
Sunday, March 3
- 8 a.m. CT – Defensive Linemen (Gerri Green, Montez Sweat) and Linebackers – Participate in on-field drills
- Defensive Backs (Johnathan Abram, Mark McLaurin, Jamal Peters) – Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, bench press, media, special teams and kickers workout
Monday, March 4
- 9 a.m. CT – Defensive Backs (Johnathan Abram, Mark McLaurin, Jamal Peters) – Participate in on-field drills
MSU NFL Combine Participant Notables
- Sweat, a first-team All-American in 2018, is considered one of the top pass rushers in the draft and a consensus projected first round pick by NFL draft experts and analysts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., has Sweat going fifth overall in his latest mock draft.
- Abram also is projected to go in the first round by numerous experts and analysts. He is the top-ranked safety in the draft per Kiper. He earned All-America status from five different organizations and was an All-SEC second-team selection by the coaches in 2018.
- Jenkins, the winner of the 2018 Kent Hull Trophy, is the No. 1 center on Kiper’s Big Board and the “Most NFL-Ready” center according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller. Jenkins played in 49 career games with 34 starts – 26 at center, five at left tackle, two at left guard and one at right tackle, and he allowed only one sack in 762 pass-blocking snaps at center during his junior and senior seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
- Miller has Calhoun and McLaurin ranked inside the top 15 of their respective positions. The two were among the SEC’s best during their junior and senior seasons. Calhoun played in 48 career games, finished with 36 starts and allowed only three sacks across 1,200 snaps in pass protection. McLaurin racked up 224 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 51 games played.
- Fitzgerald, one of the toughest quarterbacks in college football the last three seasons, heads into the week after a standout career that saw him break 13 school records and become the SEC’s all-time leading rusher at quarterback.
- Peters is a lengthy, athletic playmaker who played in 46 games with 16 starts. He forced five turnovers during his career – three interceptions and two forced fumbles and also collected 99 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and 10 pass breakups.
- Green has experience as a true 3-4 edge and as hybrid end after playing 52 career games with 27 starts. He totaled 161 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his career.
- The Bulldogs’ eight NFL Combine selections tied for seventh-most nationally and broke the team record of six set following the 2015 season when linebacker Beniquez Brown, cornerback Taveze Calhoun, defensive tackle Chris Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott, cornerback Will Redmond and wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson were chosen for the 2016 NFL Combine.
- It's the 10th consecutive year that the Bulldogs have sent multiple players to the NFL Combine. Dating back to 1999, a total of 61 Bulldogs have been invited to the NFL Combine.
