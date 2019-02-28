From State to the NFL Combine: Eight Bulldogs ready for Indianapolis

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine features the most coverage of any Combine ever, with NFL Network and NFL.com providing live coverage of on-field drills Friday, March 1 to Monday, March 4, and ABC broadcasting two hours of live coverage of quarterback and wide receiver drills on Saturday, March 2 at noon CT. Coverage of workouts begins at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, Sunday and Monday, and 9 a.m. CT on Saturday on NFL Network and NFL.com.