Several homes, cars damaged during storm in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS (WLBT) - Several homes have been badly damaged due to falling trees during a storm in Crystal Springs.
Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland says that Church Street “is devastated” because of the storm.
Police Chief Chris Palmer says that trees have fallen on at least six homes. He also says that a gas leak has been reported on Brent Street where a tree fell on a home there.
There are no injuries, but the chief says that a 90-year-old may have suffered a stroke after a tree fell on her house.
