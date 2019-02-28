Penalties for sexting between minors being examined at State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There are question-marks at the State Capitol about exactly how the issue of sexting between minors should be handled.
The common ground between the Senate and House seems to be the idea that the penalties are too harsh for teens sexting each other.
“I really don’t think that a 15-year-old boy or girl really even understands what they’re doing with this," said Rep. Rob Roberson. "I don’t think they understand that this is something that’s going to last forever.”
“By the letter of the law, you could be forced to be on the sex offender registry for the rest of your life and I don’t think that’s an appropriate use for minors," explained Sen. Sally Doty. "We all know teenagers do not always make the best choices.”
Sen. Sally Doty originally included a section in her revenge porn bill about sexting between minors. She says it would’ve ensured that all those cases be handled in youth court.
“If the parents find out and then want to press charges, what the parents don’t realize if you send it or receive it on either end, by definition, it’s child porn,” added Doty.
But when the bill hit the House Judiciary A Committee, Rep. Rob Roberson had some reservations.
“It doesn’t mean that I’m condoning it, but I certainly don’t think a mistake like that needs to rise to the level of something you end up having to go to juvenile court over or the possibility of a felony," said Roberson. "To me, it’s a little bit of an overreach.”
Removing the language from the bill would leave the stronger penalties for sexting in place, but Roberson thinks the issue needs more work.
“I think the better solution to this would be to involve parents without the possibility of government intervention and somebody getting in trouble for it.”
Doty says she’s willing to leave the sexting part out of the bill and take a closer look at the issue in future sessions.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.