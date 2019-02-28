Mississippi National Guard 155th ABCT returns home

Soldiers were greeted by their families after serving in Kuwait

Pfc. Jesse Winburn, of 155th Infantry Regiment, is welcomed home at Thompson Field in Flowood, Mississippi, Feb. 26. 2019. (U.S. National Guard photo by Chelsy Ables)
By China Lee | February 27, 2019 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 9:17 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A group of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers returned to Mississippi Wednesday night.

The soldiers were greeted by family and friends after serving in Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Many of these brave men and women have been away for about a year.

Three flights with Soldiers from various 155th ABCT units arrived on Wednesday.

Spc. Earnest Jimison, of DeKalb, greets a loved one at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., Feb. 27, 2019.(U.S. National Guard photo by Chelsy Ables)
Spc. Lecourtney Evans, of Jackson, greets her daughter Rylei at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., Feb. 27, 2019. (U.S. National Guard photo by Chelsy Ables)
Collectively, about 300 troops arrived Wednesday night after completing demobilization operations at Fort Bliss, Texas.

The arrivals are a portion of a series of flights with brigade personnel returning home.

Approximately 3,000 155th ABCT Soldiers will return to Mississippi by the end of March 2019.

