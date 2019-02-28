Mississippi furniture store named top independent retailer in the country

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Top honors for a premier furniture retailer in the state. Miskelly Furniture is named the number one large Independent furniture retailer in the country by Home Furnishings Business, a national trade magazine.
Tommy, Oscar and Chip Miskelly opened Miskelly Furniture 40-years-ago with dreams of the business growing. Now, with more than 240 employees and serving cities across the state, they couldn’t be more excited about being named top independent retailer in the country.
“We wanted to be in the top hundred, the top hundred, which we said sure probably can do that. But to get to number one, I am blown away,” said Tommy Miskelly
The men credit their success to selling quality products and putting the customer first.
“I think it's really about striving to be excellent in every aspect of our business,” said Chip Miskelly.
“We are enhancing people's lives, so to me we should never forget that. Do everything else and you do that wrong, it doesn't matter,” said Tommy Miskelly.
The three brothers also have a passion for helping support local causes and giving back to the community. For example, they have a carousel fundraiser is now setup at their Pearl location.
“We charge a dollar and we give it back to charity along with some money we put with it and impacts the Children's Hospital and Make-A-Wish. A lot of children charities is what we have been focusing on ,” said Chip Miskelly.
There is also Miskelly’s Season of Giving. They donate new furniture to those who need it during the holidays.
“We’ve been able to help a first responder whose home that was burned down, first responder whose home that was shot up with furniture, and we have been able to help special needs individuals,” said Oscar Miskelly.
The brothers say the best is yet to come for Miskelly’s Furniture Company.
“Mississippi is a great place and our biggest asset are the people here,” said Chip Miskelly.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.