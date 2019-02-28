Mississippi Braves reveal 15th season logo

The M-Braves will open the 2019 season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies, April 4-8, before beginning the 15th season at Trustmark Park against the Mobile BayBears, April 10-14.2019 season tickets and mini plans are on sale now, as well as group and corporate opportunities. For more information, call the M-Braves Front Office at 601-932-8788 or 888-BRAVES4.