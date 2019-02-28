Mississippi Braves reveal 15th season logo

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are pleased to reveal the official 15th season logo that will mark a season-long celebration in 2019 and commemorate the history of the baseball heritage in Central Mississippi.
“The M-Braves are looking forward to celebrating our 15th anniversary season at Trustmark Park with our fans throughout the 2019 season,” said M-Braves Vice President & General Manager Pete Laven. “We wanted to create a logo that recognizes a significant milestone along with our three main components; Braves baseball, Trustmark Park and the great state of Mississippi.”
Designed by M-Braves Graphic Design Manager Garrett Steiger, the 15th season logo features the Roman numeral XV, and the primary club logo, representing the state of Mississippi.
The Double-A affiliate, owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, moved to Trustmark Park and Pearl in 2005, marking the end to a five-year absence of professional baseball in Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Braves have welcomed 2.9 million fans to Trustmark Park, on pace to crack the 3 million plateau in 2019.
In 15 seasons, the M-Braves have produced 140 alumni that have played in the Major Leagues, including stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Brian McCann, Freddie Freeman, Jason Heyward, Jeff Francoeur, Andrelton Simmons, Tyler Pastornicky, Martin Prado, Craig Kimbrel, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Evan Gattis, Dansby Swanson, and many more. Mississippi has hosted rehab appearances from Hall-of-Famers Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz. Current Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, the 2018 National League Manager of the Year, led the Mississippi Braves during the inaugural season in 2005.
For the upcoming season, fans can expect multiple promotions that will celebrate the shared history of the Braves and professional baseball in Central Mississippi.
The M-Braves will open the 2019 season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies, April 4-8, before beginning the 15th season at Trustmark Park against the Mobile BayBears, April 10-14.2019 season tickets and mini plans are on sale now, as well as group and corporate opportunities. For more information, call the M-Braves Front Office at 601-932-8788 or 888-BRAVES4.
