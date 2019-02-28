Man shot on Rebelwood Drive dies in hospital; one in custody

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One person was arrested and charged with murder in a shooting that happened on Rebelwood Drive Wednesday.
19-year-old Turvocea Taylor was originally charged with aggravated assault, but his charges have been upgraded to murder.
Taylor surrendered himself to an outside law enforcement agency and was later transported back to Jackson.
The 34-year-old victim, Kentrell Stewart, died from his injuries several days after being shot.
This investigation is ongoing.
