Jackson chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson chef Alex Eaton has been nominated for one of the nation’s top food honors, the James Beard Awards.
Eaton, a Jackson native, is the Executive Chef and Owner at The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen and Aplos Jackson.
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen is located in the historic Belhaven neighborhood. The restaurant’s menu transforms the essence of Mediterranean food and Southern classics. It opened in 2013.
In 2018, Eaton opened Aplos, a fast-fine Mediterranean restaurant located in Highland Village.
Eaton is a semifinalist in the Best Chef: South category, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.
Here is a list of semifinalists for Best Chef South:
- Lindsay Autry, The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach, FL
- David Bancroft, Acre, Auburn, AL
- Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS
- Bill Briand, Fisher’s Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, AL
- Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL
- Alex Eaton, The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson, MS
- Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR
- Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans
- Maria Mercedes Grubb, Gallo Negro, San Juan, PR
- Michael Gulotta, Maypop, New Orleans
- Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans
- Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- Brad Kilgore, Alter, Miami
- Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Miami
- Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR
- Alex Perry, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS
- Jeannie Pierola, Edison: Food+Drink Lab, Tampa, FL
- Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans
- Melissa Donahue-Talmage, Sweet Melissa’s Café, Sanibel, FL
- Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans
The James Beard Foundation will announce the five finalists for Best Chef: South and other award categories on March 27. The 2019 James Beard Awards Gala will take place on May 6 in Chicago. Find more at jamesbeard.org.
