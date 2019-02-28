First Alert Forecast: warmth continues; Arctic blast looms ahead

THURSDAY: After a round of showers and storms overnight, we’ll keep warm temperatures through your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog will also be an issue to start off the day, but should lift through mid-morning. A few showers will be possible through the day. Overnight, a few showers will stay in the offing as lows drop to the 50s.
FRIDAY: The stalled front to the north of the area will waver a bit farther south for Friday; splitting the region with highs in the 50s and 60s north; in the 60s and 70s south of the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers to return by the afternoon; shower and storm chances increase overnight with lows in the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stationary front will push back northward through Saturday, keeping highs warm, likely in the 70s. A strong cold front will push through the day Sunday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday. Drier air will begin to filter in behind the front, bringing quieter weather and much colder air through the majority of next week. Highs will be nearly 20° below average through Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
