First Alert Forecast: warmth continues; Arctic blast looms ahead

THURSDAY: After a round of showers and storms overnight, we’ll keep warm temperatures through your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog will also be an issue to start off the day, but should lift through mid-morning. A few showers will be possible through the day. Overnight, a few showers will stay in the offing as lows drop to the 50s.