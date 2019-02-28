Fees adding up at Jackson Airport because of delayed runway repairs

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Runway repairs are months behind at Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
This means fees are adding up into the hundreds of thousands for the company awarded the multi-million dollar contract.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority officials report that the project is now 191 days behind schedule.
Liquidated damages to contractor are around $475,000 to date.
Drainage, electrical, piping and foundation work are underway on the west runway at the international airport, more than six months beyond the scheduled completion of the project.
Each day's delay is $2,500.00 for W.G. Yates Construction.
The subcontractor is Superior Asphalt, a subsidiary.
The $17.4 million contract was awarded to the company in July of 2017.
The west runway was to be milled and overlayed.
It is 8,500 feet long and 150 feet wide.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Carl Newman said the delays have not impacted the airport daily but an emergency shut down of the runway like October's flat tire on a private jet can have a ripple effect.
“It had an impact on a number of the airline operations, as well as some of the general aviation activity that takes place here,” said Newman. “So that is an example of the types of things that I worry about”.
According to the airport CEO, during a recent meeting construction company executives said they are accelerating the work.
The project completion is scheduled for June or July.
Yates Construction Vice President Kenny Bush has not returned our calls for information on reasons for the delay and accrued fines.
