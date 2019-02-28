Driver crashes vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting deer

By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 28, 2019 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:37 PM

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised, just after noon, of a one vehicle crash on MS-465 in Warren County, near the Eagle Lake Community.

According to the driver, he was traveling northbound in a Ford F-150, when a deer crossed in front of him.

The driver swerved to avoid hitting the deer, and went off the roadway onto the flooded shoulder.

He was rescued by a Warren County Deputy and two volunteer firefighters, after getting out of his vehicle.

The driver was not injured, but the truck was a total loss.

