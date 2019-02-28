Driver crashes vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting deer

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised, just after noon, of a one vehicle crash on MS-465 in Warren County, near the Eagle Lake Community.
According to the driver, he was traveling northbound in a Ford F-150, when a deer crossed in front of him.
The driver swerved to avoid hitting the deer, and went off the roadway onto the flooded shoulder.
He was rescued by a Warren County Deputy and two volunteer firefighters, after getting out of his vehicle.
The driver was not injured, but the truck was a total loss.
