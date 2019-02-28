Cyber crimes investigator talks ‘Momo Challenge’

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Momo challenge is yet again resurfacing, this time in a place you’d least expect.
"MOMO” allegedly sends anonymous threatening messages to your kids while encouraging them to cut themselves and to take pills, among other disturbing instructions.
Now the terrifying challenge is sneaking it’s way into the minds of tons on Youtube Kids videos
We took it to chief investigator of cyber crime with the Attorney General’s Office, Jay Houston.
“Your child is watching a video on YouTube, and we allow that as a parent to happen - which is okay. Your child is watching a kid’s video, and sometime in that 4 minute video you get a second video overlay-ed that basically gives some bad information.”
But... is this just a hoax?
“I believe the ‘Momo Challenge,’ from what I have seen, is a hoax.”
Houston say’s so far they have not seen a documented complaint from parents about “Momo.” He say’s whether it’s true or not, it’s going to go viral.
It may just be a hoax, but the scary nature of the challenge still sparks concerns.
“As parents, we need to remember our job is to discuss these topics with them. Have an open conversation, and when they come across something inappropriate talk to them about it.”
So what can you do? Houston recommends warning your kids about these dangerous challenges before they come across it online.
“Sit down with your kids and discuss things they can look up online, things you agree with, things you don’t agree with, what are you expectations? And have rules set in place for their internet activity.”
