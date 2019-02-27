34-year-old shot following altercation with another man

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Rebelwood Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
A 34-year-old black man was found on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Officers later learned that he was involved in an altercation with another man inside a residence shortly before the shooting.
The suspect—whose identity has been obtained but not confirmed—is believed to be a black man of medium complexion. He left the scene on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
