Thousands without power in Carthage after tree falls on transmission line

CARTHAGE, MS (WLBT) - Thousands have been without power for hours in Carthage on Wednesday after a tree fell on a transmission line near the city.
Mara Hartmann with Entergy says that crews have been working all day to find out what caused the outages and get customers back online.
She says that the tree fell in a flooded area of the Pearl River bottom. They do not believe that there is structural damage to the line but further assessment will be needed once the tree is removed.
They are hoping to remove the tree and get the Conehoma Creek – Carthage line section to a point where it can be energized by 5p.m. this afternoon if all goes as planned. As of 4:09 p.m., 2,330 customers were still without power in Leake County.
There have been other outages recently affecting Carthage and the surrounding area. They have all been due to trees falling into the transmission lines. They trees are falling because the ground is saturated from recent rain.
Other outages happened on Feb. 21, Dec. 8 and November 23.
Entergy has been working on a months-long project to modernize this area. They are rebuilding the Pelahatchie-to-Carthage transmission line to improve reliability to customers in the area. With that line being rebuilt, it limits Entergy’s ability to re-route customers’ power. They expect to complete the rebuild of the line by end of March.
