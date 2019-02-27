SWEETEST VIDEO: Mustard Seed resident gives best friend heartfelt gift

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A video posted on social media by nonprofit organization, The Mustard Seed, is so heartwarming and sweet.
The Mustard Seed is a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities.
Steven Bryant and Jerry Dearing live at The Mustard Seed. They are roommates in the men’s group home and best friends.
Steven wanted to give Jerry a late Christmas gift and wrapped up his own iPad for his best friend.
“These two help us to remember how to love and find joy in every day, they are gems.”
